Natrona County Travel & Weather Report: Gusty Winds and Balmy Temps (7/3/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Not as hot this afternoon with more seasonable temperatures for this time of year in early July. Another round of widely scattered thunderstorms with more ample moisture today and into tomorrow as well.

There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4:00 pm. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 89°. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southeast 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry throughout the state.

There is currently one road closures at this time:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

