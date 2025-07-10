Natrona County Travel & Weather Report: Thunderstorms Brewing as Temps Cool (7/10/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Somewhat cooler today with a mix of clouds and sun. A few showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about. Even cooler temperatures for Friday before a warm up begins this weekend.

There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm. It will be cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 88°. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry throughout the state.

There are currently a pair of road closures at this time:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

District 1 (Southeast) - I25: Port of Entry CLOSED for maintenance, until 5:00 AM on 7/10/2025 between Cheyenne and the Colorado state line at milepost 6.5

