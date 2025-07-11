Natrona County Travel & Weather Report: Rainfall Brings Relief From Heat (7/11/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Cooler today behind a cold front. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible today, mainly along and east of the Divide. Temperatures increase again through the weekend.

There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74°. North northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry throughout the state.

There is currently one road closures at this time:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

These Are the 53 Restaurants Casper Residents Miss the Most Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke