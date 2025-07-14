Natrona County Travel & Weather Report: Braces for Heat Near 100° (7/14/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Another hot and breezy day is in store. Isolated shower and thunderstorm potential exists across northern WY. Most showers/thunderstorms will be dry but capable of gusty winds around 50 mph. Cooler Tuesday and Wednesday with more scattered to widespread shower and thunderstorm potential. #wywx

There is a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3:00 pm. It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 99°. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry throughout the state.

There is currently one road closures at this time:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

These Are the 53 Restaurants Casper Residents Miss the Most Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke