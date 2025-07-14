Natrona County Travel & Weather Report: Braces for Heat Near 100° (7/14/25)
Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.
The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:
Another hot and breezy day is in store. Isolated shower and thunderstorm potential exists across northern WY. Most showers/thunderstorms will be dry but capable of gusty winds around 50 mph.
Cooler Tuesday and Wednesday with more scattered to widespread shower and thunderstorm potential. #wywx
There is a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3:00 pm. It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 99°. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.
Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry throughout the state.
There is currently one road closures at this time:
- District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.
