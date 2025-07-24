Natrona County Travel & Weather Report: Rain Risk Amid Warm Temps (7/24/25)
Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.
The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:
There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3:00 pm. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 90°. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.
Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry in and around the state.
There is currently one road closure at this time:
- District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.
