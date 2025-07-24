Natrona County Travel &#038; Weather Report: Rain Risk Amid Warm Temps (7/24/25)

Natrona County Travel & Weather Report: Rain Risk Amid Warm Temps (7/24/25)

Kolby Fedore - Townsquare Media

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3:00 pm. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 90°. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

104.7 KISS-FM logo
Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry in and around the state.

There is currently one road closure at this time:

  • District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

These Are the 53 Restaurants Casper Residents Miss the Most

Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke

13 Now Defunct Casper Bars - Then & Now

Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke

Filed Under: casper road conditions, National Weather Service, Natrona County Road Report, wydot, Wyoming Department of Transportation
Categories: Casper News, Weather, Wyoming News

More From 104.7 KISS-FM