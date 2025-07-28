Natrona County Travel & Weather Report: Hot and Dry Weather Dominates (7/28/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Hot and dry once again today for the most part with breezy winds and elevated fire weather conditions. A cold front tonight brings in a bit cooler temperatures and increasing storm chances tomorrow and Wednesday as well.

It will be sunny, with a high near 91°. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry in and around the state.

There is currently one road closure at this time and update to parking at Cheyenne Frontier Days:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

