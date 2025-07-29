Natrona County Travel & Weather Report: Severe Rain and Thunderstorms Expected (7/29/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Hot and dry once again today for the most part with breezy winds and elevated fire weather conditions. A cold front tonight brings in a bit cooler temperatures and increasing storm chances tomorrow and Wednesday as well.

There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3:00 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4:00 pm. Some of the storms could be severe. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 86°. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

For the rest of the week, be prepared for more rainfall.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry in and around the state, with foggy conditions being reported between Exit 29, Whitaker Rd and Chugwater.

There is currently one road closure.

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

