Natrona County Travel & Weather Report: Rain Persists With Cooler Temps (7/30/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Not as warm again this afternoon with a mostly cloudy day in store. Widely scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected again, with stronger storms across the Bighorn and Wind River Basins after 4-5PM through sunset. Decent rainfall amounts are possible as well through Friday morning with more to come Thursday.

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5:00 pm. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 80°. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry in and around the state, with wet conditions being reported in Buffalo, Between Exit 265, Reno Rd and Buffalo.

There is currently one road closure.

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

These Are the 53 Restaurants Casper Residents Miss the Most Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke