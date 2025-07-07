Natrona County Travel & Weather Report: High Summer Temps on the Way (7/7/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Mainly dry for most today with temperatures near to slightly above normal. Any isolated thunderstorms would be across northern Wyoming. Turning hotter Tuesday and Wednesday with some spots near 100.

It will be sunny, with a high near 86°. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Be prepared for temperatures reaching 100° and above on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry throughout the state.

There is currently one road closures at this time:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

