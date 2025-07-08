Natrona County Travel & Weather Report: Torrid and Windy for Parade Day (7/8/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

A hot mid summer day is on tap for Wyoming. A spot or two may have a shower or thunderstorm, but most places will remain dry. The heat peaks Wednesday before a cool down for Thursday and Friday.

It will be sunny, with a high near 93°. It will be breezy, with a light west wind becoming west northwest 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry throughout the state.

There is currently one road closures at this time:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

