Natrona County Travel &#038; Weather Report: Torrid and Windy for Parade Day (7/8/25)

Natrona County Travel & Weather Report: Torrid and Windy for Parade Day (7/8/25)

DJ Nyke - Townsquare Mountain

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

A hot mid summer day is on tap for Wyoming. A spot or two may have a shower or thunderstorm, but most places will remain dry. The heat peaks Wednesday before a cool down for Thursday and Friday.

It will be sunny, with a high near 93°. It will be breezy, with a light west wind becoming west northwest 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

104.7 KISS-FM logo
Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry throughout the state.

There is currently one road closures at this time:

  • District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

These Are the 53 Restaurants Casper Residents Miss the Most

Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke

13 Now Defunct Casper Bars - Then & Now

Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke

Filed Under: casper road conditions, National Weather Service, Natrona County Road Report, wydot, Wyoming Department of Transportation
Categories: Casper News, Weather, Wyoming News

More From 104.7 KISS-FM