Natrona County Travel & Weather Report: Searing Hot Temps Today (7/9/25)
Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.
The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:
One more hot day today with breezy conditions and elevated fire weather. An approaching weather system may bring some showers late today and tonight, with a cool down for Thursday and Friday.
It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 97°. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.
Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry throughout the state.
There are currently a pair of road closures at this time:
- District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.
- District 1 (Southeast) - I25: Port of Entry CLOSED for maintenance, until 5:00 AM on 7/10/2025 between Cheyenne and the Colorado state line at milepost 6.5
