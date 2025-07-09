Natrona County Travel & Weather Report: Searing Hot Temps Today (7/9/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

One more hot day today with breezy conditions and elevated fire weather. An approaching weather system may bring some showers late today and tonight, with a cool down for Thursday and Friday.

It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 97°. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry throughout the state.

There are currently a pair of road closures at this time:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

District 1 (Southeast) - I25: Port of Entry CLOSED for maintenance, until 5:00 AM on 7/10/2025 between Cheyenne and the Colorado state line at milepost 6.5

These Are the 53 Restaurants Casper Residents Miss the Most Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke