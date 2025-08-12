Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Sunshine Dominates the Forecast (8-12-25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

*There is a "Fire Weather Watch" in effect beginning August 13th, at 12:00 pm until 8:00 pm.*

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Temperatures trend warmer again today. There is a chance (15%-25%) for isolated showers and storms across northern Wyoming this afternoon and evening.

It will be partly sunny today, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 88°. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry in and around the state this morning.

There are currently a pair of road closures.

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

District 2 (Central) - US18: Rest area closed near Lusk at milepost 39.29.

