Natrona County Travel & Weather Report: Rainfall Rolls On (8/1/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Hot weather continues today, with more showers and thunderstorms east of the Continental Divide. Unsettled weather continues through the weekend, with showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances gradually decrease next week as ridging builds across the west. Temperatures return to the 90s.

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85°. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry in and around the state.

There is currently one road closure.

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

