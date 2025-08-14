Natrona County Road & Weather Report: High Fire Risks Continue (8/14/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

*A "Red Flag Warning" is in effect today until 8:00 pm.*

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Continued hot, dry, and windy afternoon today, giving way to critical fire weather conditions through this evening. Isolated storm chances as well with frequent lightning and stronger outflow winds the main hazards of concern.

There is a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3:00 pm. Otherwise, it will be sunny, with a high near 92°. West wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry in and around the state this morning.

There are currently a pair of road closures.

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

District 2 (Central) - US18: Rest area closed near Lusk at milepost 39.29.

