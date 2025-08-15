Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Smoky Skies, Thunderstorms Possible (8/15/25)
Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.
The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:
Warm temperatures once again this afternoon with a bit more storm activity expected across much of the area through the evening hours. Expect similar conditions over the weekend with a warming trend and increased fire danger heading into next week.
There is a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms between 2:00 pm and 3:00 pm, then isolated thunderstorms after 3:00 pm. Patchy smoke before 9:00 am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 91°. Light west wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning.
Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry in and around the state.
There are several road closures and/or delays this morning.
- District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.
- District 2 (Central) - US18: Rest area closed near Lusk at milepost 39.29.
- District 2 (Central) - I25: The Orin Junction Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Orin Jct at milepost 126.
- District 2 (Central) - I25: Stalled semi truck, Right lane blocked NORTHBOUND near Chugwater at milepost 62, Expect delays.
