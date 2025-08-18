Natrona County Road & Weather: Nothing But Blue Skies Today (8/18/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

We transition to a hotter and drier pattern today. Tuesday and Wednesday could see near record warm temperatures across much of the region. Fire weather concerns will become much more limited as well, with winds staying light, less than 15 mph.

It will be sunny, with a high near 91°. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry in and around the state.

There are a couple of road closures this morning.

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

District 2 (Central) - US18: Rest area closed near Lusk at milepost 39.29.

