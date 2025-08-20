Natrona County Road & Weather: Sizzling Heat, Slight Rain Chance (8/20/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

After breaking some high temperature records yesterday, today brings another day of heat. Isolated (10%-25%) showers and thunderstorms occur over northwest Wyoming this afternoon and evening, with lightning and gusty winds the main hazards. Cooler temperatures expected for the end of this week.

It will be sunny with a high near 96°. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry in and around the state.

There is currently one road closures this morning.

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

