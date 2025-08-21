Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Lower Temps and Thunderstorms Likely (8/21/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler today, to the tune of 5 to 15 degrees below yesterday's record highs. A weak cold front sweeps south this morning, bringing the slightly cooler air, along with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. This latter will continue through the rest of the upcoming weekend.

Be prepared for isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of smoke between 10:00 am and 11:00 am. It will be sunny, then becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon, with a high near 87°. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry in and around the state.

There is currently one road closures this morning.

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

20 Wyoming Cities and the Celebrities Who Perfectly Represent Them We asked ChatGPT to assign celebrities that capture each city's vibe and personality. Get ready to look at your city a little bit differently. Here are the celebrities for Wyoming's 20 largest cities. Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke