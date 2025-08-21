Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Lower Temps and Thunderstorms Likely (8/21/25)
Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.
The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:
Temperatures will be noticeably cooler today, to the tune of 5 to 15 degrees below yesterday's record highs. A weak cold front sweeps south this morning, bringing the slightly cooler air, along with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. This latter will continue through the rest of the upcoming weekend.
Be prepared for isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of smoke between 10:00 am and 11:00 am. It will be sunny, then becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon, with a high near 87°. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning.
Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry in and around the state.
There is currently one road closures this morning.
- District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.
