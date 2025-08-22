Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Sharp Drop in Temperatures (8/22/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81°. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Temperatures near normal today in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon, mainly along higher elevations and across southern WY. Main threat with any thunderstorms would be gusty winds. Low temperatures tonight fall into the 40s and 50s.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry in and around the state.

There is currently one road closures this morning.

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

