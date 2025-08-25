Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Cool Start for 1st Day of School (8/25/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 79°. Light east northeast wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Showers are possible through the day along with isolated thunderstorm potential, mainly along and West of the Divide, with seasonable temperatures everywhere. Smoke from nearby wildfires is still expected across much of the area today! #wywx

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry, with Chugwater and Cheyenne reporting foggy conditions.

There is currently one road closures this morning.

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

20 Wyoming Cities and the Celebrities Who Perfectly Represent Them We asked ChatGPT to assign celebrities that capture each city's vibe and personality. Get ready to look at your city a little bit differently. Here are the celebrities for Wyoming's 20 largest cities. Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke