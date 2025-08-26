Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Cooler With Thunderstorm Chance This Afternoon (8/26/25)
Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.
The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:
Showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecast today, mainly along and west of the Divide. Rain showers are forecast to push east of the Divide tonight into Wednesday morning with more widespread rain chances. #wywx
There is a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4:00 pm. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 84°. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 10%.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning.
Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry, with some foggy areas in Glendo and Wheatland.
There is currently one road closures this morning.
- District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.
20 Wyoming Cities and the Celebrities Who Perfectly Represent Them
Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke
Top 15 Most Dangerous Cities in Wyoming
Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke