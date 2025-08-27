Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Rain & Rumbles on the Way (8/27/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Below normal temperatures are forecast across the area today. Shower coverage increases during the morning hours with isolated thunderstorm chances this afternoon. Even though precipitation amounts have decreased, we are still expecting rain! #wywx

Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm today. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72°. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city this morning, although there is one area reporting wet conditions:

US 20/26 - Between Waltman and Casper: Wet

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry as well, with one area reporting foggy conditions:

Cheyenne - Between the Colorado State Line and Cheyenne: Dry with Fog

There is currently one road closures this morning.

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

