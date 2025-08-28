Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Foggy Start, Rain to Follow (8/28/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Scattered rain showers and a few embedded thunderstorms continue this afternoon and evening, mainly for the northern half of the state. Expect cooler than average temperatures and mostly cloudy skies throughout the day as well.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4:00 pm. Expect widespread fog, mainly before 8:00 am. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 78°. Breezy, with a light southwest wind increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry as well.

There are currently a pair of road closures this morning:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Fort Steele Rest Area is closed until further notice near Rawlins at milepost 228.

