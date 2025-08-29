Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Stormy Conditions Continue (8/29/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Areas of fog over northwestern portions so far this morning. Showers will be possible over southern portions and Johnson County this afternoon. Any heavy rain will be in Johnson County. Additional showers will be possible from Cody to Casper through the overnight hours.

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4:00 pm today. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 77°. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry as well.

There is currently one road closure this morning:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

The 10 Commandments of Casper, Wyoming Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke