Natrona County Travel & Weather Report: Hazardous Weather Outlook (8/4/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Hot temperatures returning to the area this afternoon. A gusty breeze will develop across southern Wyoming and bring critical fire weather. Any thunderstorms will be confined to northwestern Wyoming.

The lower elevations of Natrona County and Casper Mountain are under a Hazardous Weather Outlook, due to a Red Flag Warning.

It will be sunny, with a high near 92°. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry in and around the state.

There is currently one road closure.

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

