Natrona County Travel & Weather Report: Fire Weather Watch in Effect Beginning Thursday (8/6/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

*There will be a "Fire Weather Watch" in effect from Thursday, August 7th, at 12:00 pm until Friday, August 8th, at 8:00 pm.*

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

The next few days will see warm temperatures persist across the Cowboy State. These warm temperatures and dry conditions will create fire concerns through much of the week. Cooler temperatures return to the area by the end of the week into the weekend. #wywx

There will be patchy smoke after 2:00 pm. It will be sunny, with a high near 93°. Light west wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry in and around the state.

There is currently one road closure.

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

