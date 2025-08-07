Natrona County Travel & Weather Report: Smoky With Cooler Temps in the Evenings (8/7/25)
Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.
*There is a "Fire Weather Watch" in effect starting today at 12:00 pm and lasting until Friday, August 8th, at 8:00 pm.*
The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:
There is patchy smoke between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm. It will be sunny, with a high near 95°. It will be breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Here is the latest look at a smoke model across the state, which goes through sunrise Friday. Sources of smoke are from a variety of states, including Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, and Utah. A cold front Thursday into Friday will help to push smoke out.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning.
Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry in and around the state, Glendo and Wheatland reporting fog this morning.
There is currently one road closure.
- District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.
