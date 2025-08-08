Natrona County Travel &#038; Weather Report: A Refreshing Cool-Down (8-8-25)

Natrona County Travel & Weather Report: A Refreshing Cool-Down (8-8-25)

DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

*There is a "Red Flag Warning" in effect today until 8:00 pm.*

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Red Flag Warnings remain in effect today across much of central and southern WY through this evening. Highs will be on the cooler side with slightly below normal temperatures. An isolated shower or thunderstorms cannot be ruled out this afternoon over parts of central WY. #wywx

Increasing clouds today, with a high near 83°. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry in and around the state this morning.

There is currently one road closure.

  • District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

