Natrona County Road &#038; Weather Report: Raindrops Keep Falling on Our Commute

Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Raindrops Keep Falling on Our Commute

Elizabeth Rae

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Another unsettled day across the area with a scattering of showers and thunderstorms. Tomorrow looks similar before drier weather moves in for Thursday and Friday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5:00 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 66°. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

104.7 KISS-FM logo
Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions, although there are a few wet areas, including:

  • Casper Service Road - Between WY 259 and Ormsby Road: Wet with Rain
  • Casper Service Road - Between Glenrock and Casper: Wet with Rain
  • Casper Service Road - Between Casper and Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd: Wet with Rain

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry as well.

There are currently a pair of road closure this morning:

  • District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.
  • District 4 (Northeast) - WY59: Crash, Travel lane blocked near Gillette at milepost 106, Be prepared to stop, expect delays.

The 10 Commandments of Casper, Wyoming

Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke

20 Wyoming Cities and the Celebrities Who Perfectly Represent Them

We asked ChatGPT to assign celebrities that capture each city's vibe and personality. Get ready to look at your city a little bit differently. Here are the celebrities for Wyoming's 20 largest cities.

Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke

Filed Under: casper road conditions, National Weather Service, Natrona County Road Report, wydot, Wyoming Department of Transportation
Categories: Casper News, Weather, Wyoming News

More From 104.7 KISS-FM