Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Raindrops Keep Falling on Our Commute

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Another unsettled day across the area with a scattering of showers and thunderstorms. Tomorrow looks similar before drier weather moves in for Thursday and Friday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5:00 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 66°. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions, although there are a few wet areas, including:

Casper Service Road - Between WY 259 and Ormsby Road: Wet with Rain

Casper Service Road - Between Glenrock and Casper: Wet with Rain

Casper Service Road - Between Casper and Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd: Wet with Rain

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry as well.

There are currently a pair of road closure this morning:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

District 4 (Northeast) - WY59: Crash, Travel lane blocked near Gillette at milepost 106, Be prepared to stop, expect delays.

