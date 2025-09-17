Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Rain & Rumbles Roll On (9/17/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Showers cont' across portions of Natrona Co. this morning, becoming more widespread into Johnson Co. this afternoon. Overcast skies this morning will gradually scatter out this afternoon, with clear skies late tonight. Temperatures will remain slightly below normal today.

Showers are likely before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3:00 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3:00 pm. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 61°. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting wet conditions with rain throughout the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly wet and rainy as well, with only Midwest, Kaycee and Buffalo reporting dry conditions.

There is currently one road closure so far:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

