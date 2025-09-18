Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Sunshine Makes a Comeback Today (9/18/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Quiet conditions today, with temperatures gradually warming by Saturday. Elevated fire weather conditions will be in place over the weekend and a strong cold front moving through the area on Monday.

Many locations across the area received rain over the past couple of days. Here's a snapshot of some of the rainfall reports we received. If you live in and around Casper you were the winners with as much as 2 inches of rain falling yesterday into today. The weather system that brought this moisture is slowly exiting the area today, with dry conditions now expected for at least the next week.

It will be sunny today with a high near 73°. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions throughout the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry as well around the state.

There is currently one road closure so far:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

