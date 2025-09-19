Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Foggy Start, Sunny Finish (9/19/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

Be aware of foggy conditions this morning.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Seasonal temperatures will be in place again today, as high clouds increase across the area from the west. Isolated showers will be possible over southern portions of the forecast area this evening.

It will be sunny today, with a high near 73°. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions throughout the city this morning, although there are some foggy areas.

Casper Service Road - Between Glenrock and Casper: Dry with Fog, Limited Visibility

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry as well around the state, with a Douglas reporting foggy conditions with limited visibilty.

There is currently one road closure so far:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

