Natrona County Road &#038; Weather Report: Cold Front Brings Rainy Conditions (9/22/25)

Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Cold Front Brings Rainy Conditions (9/22/25)

DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

A cold front trekking across Wyoming will bring cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and shower and thunderstorm chances. Areas east of the Divide, especially eastern Fremont County and Natrona County, have the greatest chance of seeing locally heavy rainfall. #wywx
There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3:00 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 64°. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the morning.

104.7 KISS-FM logo
Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting  dry conditions throughout the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry as well, in and around the state.

There is currently one road closure so far:

  • District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

The 10 Commandments of Casper, Wyoming

Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke

20 Wyoming Cities and the Celebrities Who Perfectly Represent Them

We asked ChatGPT to assign celebrities that capture each city's vibe and personality. Get ready to look at your city a little bit differently. Here are the celebrities for Wyoming's 20 largest cities.

Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke

Filed Under: casper road conditions, National Weather Service, Natrona County Road Report, wydot, Wyoming Department of Transportation
Categories: Casper News, Weather, Wyoming News

More From 104.7 KISS-FM