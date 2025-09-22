Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Cold Front Brings Rainy Conditions (9/22/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

#wywx A cold front trekking across Wyoming will bring cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and shower and thunderstorm chances. Areas east of the Divide, especially eastern Fremont County and Natrona County, have the greatest chance of seeing locally heavy rainfall.

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3:00 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 64°. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the morning.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions throughout the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry as well, in and around the state.

There is currently one road closure so far:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

The 10 Commandments of Casper, Wyoming Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke