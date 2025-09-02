Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Clear Skies and Warm Temps to Start the Month (9/2/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

A warm day is in store with mostly sunny, hazy skies. Isolated shower and storm chances exist across the northern mountains this afternoon. A similar day is forecast Wednesday before a cool down and increased shower and storm chances this weekend. #wywx

It will be sunny, with a high near 85°. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry as well.

There is currently one road closure this morning:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

District 2 (Central) - I25: Road damage, Right lane blocked NORTHBOUND near Wheatland at milepost 92, Expect delays.

