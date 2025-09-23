Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Rainy Start, Sunny Finish (9/23/25)

Natrona County Road &#038; Weather Report: Rainy Start, Sunny Finish (9/23/25)

DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Some lingering rain showers early this morning but quickly improving skies giving way to a warmer afternoon under ample sunshine and light winds.

Showers are likely, mainly before 11:00 am. It will be cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 63°. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting wet conditions in and around the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly wet as well around the state, although Buffalo, Kaycee and Midwest are dry.

There is currently one road closure so far:

  • District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

