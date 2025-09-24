Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Sunshine and Warmer Temps Ahead (9/24/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Some areas of fog and low clouds this morning but mostly a sunny day ahead with warmer temperatures and relatively light winds.

Today will be sunny, with a high near 74°. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry as well around the state.

There is currently one road closure so far:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

