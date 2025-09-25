Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Temps Climb Higher Today (9/25/25)
Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.
The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:
Warmer this afternoon under mainly clear skies and relatively light winds.
It will be sunny today with a high near 79°. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning.
Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry as well around the state.
There is currently one road closure so far:
- District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.
