Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Buckle Up for Sunshine (9/26/25)

Kolby Fedore - Townsquare Media

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

A weak cold front will move across the forecast area through the day today. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with a chance for rain mainly over southwestern portions. Otherwise, expect another dry and seasonal day. Dry and warmer conditions, with clear skies return Saturday.

Sunny, with a high near 77°. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry as well around the state.

There is currently one road closure so far:

  • District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

