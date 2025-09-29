Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Sunshine Holding Strong (9/29/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Showers and thunderstorms remain possible today, but more isolated than on Sunday and confined mainly to western Wyoming. Chances increase again on Tuesday with drier weather returning Wednesday and Thursday.

Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 76°. Light west wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry as well around the state.

There is currently one road closure so far:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

