Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Smoky, Breezy & Chilly (9/4/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

A cold front will bring windy conditions to many areas this afternoon, especially East of the Divide. The strongest wind will be in northern Johnson County, where gusts over 50 mph are likely.

Today, be prepared for areas of smoke. It will be sunny, with a high near 83°. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry as well.

There is currently one road closure this morning:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

