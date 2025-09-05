Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Crash Near Douglas May Cause Delays (9/5/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Dry and cooler conditions today. Isolated showers and a few lightning strikes will be possible over far southwestern portions in the afternoon. Similar conditions return Saturday, with slightly warmer temperatures returning to near seasonal levels.

Widespread haze is expected after 1:00 pm. Otherwise, it will be sunny, with a high near 69°. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning.

There is an accident near Douglas that may effect your morning commute:

District 2 (Central) - WY59: Crash, Travel lane blocked near Douglas at milepost 17, Be prepared to stop, expect delays.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry as well.

There is currently one road closure this morning:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

