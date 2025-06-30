Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Sunny With Mild Temps (6/30/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

June comes to an end today in a quiet and pleasant fashion. Skies across the Cowboy State will be mostly clear with plenty of sunshine along with highs in the 80s. However, warming temperatures are right around the corner as we head into the start of July. #wywx

It will be sunny with a high near 83°. There will be a light north northeast wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.



The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry throughout the state.

There are two road closures at this time:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: Truck Parking Closed for cleaning 6/23/25 I-80 WB MP 345 WESTBOUND near Cheyenne at milepost 345.

