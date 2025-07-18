Natrona County Travel & Weather Report: Rainy Afternoon Ahead (7/18/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread across the forecast area this afternoon, starting over western portions and spreading eastward through the rest of the day. There is a Marginal risk some of these storms could be severe in the form of strong wind gusts up to 60 mph.

There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3:00 pm. There will be increasing clouds, with a high nea 89°. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is mostly dry, but there are a couple of areas reported strong winds, including:

Chugwater - Between Chugwater and Exit 73, WY 34: Dry with strong Winds

Wheatland - Between Exit 73, WY 34 and Wheatland: Dry with strong Winds

There are currently a pair of road closures at this time:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

District 1 (Southeast) - I25: High-mast Tower Replacement, All lanes closed SOUTHBOUND near Cheyenne from milepost 8 to 8.1, Use alternate route.

These Are the 53 Restaurants Casper Residents Miss the Most Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke