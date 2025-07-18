Natrona County Travel & Weather Report: Rainy Afternoon Ahead (7/18/25)
Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.
The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:
Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread across the forecast area this afternoon, starting over western portions and spreading eastward through the rest of the day. There is a Marginal risk some of these storms could be severe in the form of strong wind gusts up to 60 mph.
There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3:00 pm. There will be increasing clouds, with a high nea 89°. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city.
Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is mostly dry, but there are a couple of areas reported strong winds, including:
- Chugwater - Between Chugwater and Exit 73, WY 34: Dry with strong Winds
- Wheatland - Between Exit 73, WY 34 and Wheatland: Dry with strong Winds
There are currently a pair of road closures at this time:
- District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.
- District 1 (Southeast) - I25: High-mast Tower Replacement, All lanes closed SOUTHBOUND near Cheyenne from milepost 8 to 8.1, Use alternate route.
