Natrona County Travel & Weather Report: Hazy and Hot (7/25/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

There is a "Fire Weather Watch" in effect from on Saturday, July 26th, from 12:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Warm and dry today with a breezy southwest wind for most locations. An increase in smoke may be noted as a southerly wind aloft brings in wildfire smoke from Utah and Arizona. Elevated to critical fire weather conditions will be in place nearly everywhere today through the weekend. #wywx

There will be widespread haze after 9:00 am. It will be sunny, with a high near 93°. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry in and around the state.

There is currently one road closure at this time and update to parking at Cheyenne Frontier Days:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

District 1 (Southeast) - Frontier Park public parking lots are FULL. Use Park-N-Ride. I-25 Exit 10D. Handicap spots open. $20/car. Parking fee includes entrance into the park. Park-n-Ride Shuttle Hours: July 19-26: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 a.m. | July 27: 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

