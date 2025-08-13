Natrona County Road &#038; Weather Report: Hot, But Rain Possible This Evening (8/13/25)

Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Hot, But Rain Possible This Evening (8/13/25)

DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

*The "Fire Weather Watch" has been upgraded to a "Red Flag Warning", which is in effect today through Thursday, August 14th, 8:00 pm.*

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Warmer today, with elevated to critical fire weather conditions. Showers and thunderstorms are possible (15% to 45%) across the area today, with wind gusts over 40 mph the main hazard.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5:00 pm. Sunny, with a high near 93°. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry in and around the state this morning.

There are currently a pair of road closures.

  • District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.
  • District 2 (Central) - US18: Rest area closed near Lusk at milepost 39.29.

