Natrona County Travel & Weather Report: Red Flag Warning in Effect Until This Evening (8/5/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

*There is a "Red Flag Warning" in effect from today from 12:00 pm until 8:00 pm this evening.*

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Red Flag Warnings continue today for a large portion of southern Wyoming. Humidity levels will fall to 10 to 15 percent, while wind gusts will frequently reach 25 to 35 mph during the afternoon.

It will be sunny, with a high near 92°. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry in and around the state.

There is currently one road closure.

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

These Are the 53 Restaurants Casper Residents Miss the Most Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke