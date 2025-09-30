Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Extreme Blow Over Risk This Morning (9/30/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Increasing moisture will bring a higher chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly to western Wyoming today. Showers and storms become less numerous Wednesday and Thursday.

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77°. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning. Be aware of an extreme blow over risk in the Casper area:

WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville: Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to extreme blowover risk. All campers under 20,000 LBS are restricted.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry as well around the state.

There is currently one road closure so far:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

