Hazardous Travel Expected Along I-25 and I-80 in Wyoming [VIDEO]

Strong winds are expected to make for hazardous travel along Interstate 80 and Interstate 25 in Wyoming Tuesday night through Wednesday.

K2 Radio Meteorologist Don Day of DayWeather, Inc. says blowing and drifting snow is expected to result in black ice and limited visibility. Another storm system will bring redeveloping snow late Thursday into Friday in central and southern Wyoming.

"Blowing snow is going to be a problem, especially east of Rawlins through Arlington, Elk Mountain to Laramie," Day says in his latest road impact forecast for WYDOT. "We're also going to have another area of blowing snow on the summit between Laramie and Cheyenne along Interstate 80 and Happy Jack Road."

From roughly Wellington, Colorado to the Wheatland area, I-25 will likely see blowing snow. From late Thursday through Friday, an area of light snow will develop along I-80, with snowfall expanding along I-25 into central and eastern Wyoming, Day says.

Additional snowfall is expected to continue into Friday night, bringing slick roads and highways.

"So be ready for blowing snow, limited visibility and black ice along I-80 and I-25 tonight and Wednesday," Day says.

For current road conditions, visit Wyoroad.info, call 511 or use the Wyoming 511 app.