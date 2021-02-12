The National Weather Service in Riverton has compiled a list of the coldest places in Wyoming late Thursday night into Friday morning

Casper came in at -15F.

Here's where the rest of the region stacks up:

Big Horn County:

13 Miles NE of Ten Sleep: -20F

5 Miles ENE of Hyattville: -17F

Basin: -14F

Greybull: -8F

Fremont County:

Muddy Gap: -13F

Pvaillion: -12F

Riverton: -10F

Lander: -9F

Hot Springs County:

Thermopolis Airport: -21F

Thermopolis: -13F

Johnson County:

Barnum: -25F

12 Miles N of Kaycee: -20F

Buffalo Airport: -16F

Buffalo: -12F

Natrona County:

Hiland: -18F

Bar Nunn: - 18F

Alcova: - 17F

Casper: -15F

Park County:

Meeteetse: -18F

Cody: - 17F

Powell: -15F

Washakie County:

Big Trails: -20F

Worland AIrport: -17F

Ten Sleep: -12F

The National Weather Service says more of the same is on the way through the weekend. Particularly, Natrona County might not see temperatures crack 0 at some days through the weekend.