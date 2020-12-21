It’ll Take A Christmas Miracle To See Any “Real” Snow On The 25th

If you were hoping for a white Christmas in Casper this year, according to the weekly forecast, it's most likely not going to happen.

We initially reported near the beginning of the month that chances were pretty good (about 54%), that Casper and the majority of the state could see at least an inch of snow by Christmas morning. The latest weekly weather forecast coming from both The Weather Channel and the National Weather Service are now telling a different story.

While there is a fairly good chance we'll see some snowfall by tomorrow evening (Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020), the mid 30° and low 40° temperatures on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will most likely melt whatever snow we do get away.

All that being said, this is still Wyoming and a blizzard coming in from nowhere is most certainly not out of the question. At this point, it does look it will take a Christmas miracle to see snow during the holiday. With that in mind, that's a good idea if you're looking for something to ask Santa for. Prayer never hurts either.